Today is the last day to apply online for Graduate/Diploma holders for undergoing One Year Apprenticeship training at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). Candidates can apply for the vacancies at the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal.

MDL has notified a total of 79 Graduate Apprentice posts and 7 Diploma Apprentice posts in different engineering disciplines. The monthly stipend for Graduates is Rs 9000 and for Diploma is Rs 8,000.

Here’s MDL Apprentice recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Graduate Apprentice: Degree in Engineering or Technology.

Diploma Apprentice: Diploma in Engineering or technology.

Selection process

The shortlisted candidates, as per merit based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination, shall be called for document verification at MDL. The date, time and venue for document verification would be intimated to the shortlisted candidates accordingly.

Application process

Candidates are first required to register in the web portal of NATS (National Apprenticeship Training Scheme) using the link given below for enrollment/registration as apprentices. http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/.