Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Branch Officer/ Estate Manager. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.nic.in from January 30 (12.00 PM) onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is March 1, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 11 Branch Officer/ Estate Manager posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in any field along with masters degree in business administration (MBA).

Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250. The application fee for other category candidates is Rs 500.

Here’s the official notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has today, January 25, opened the online application window for recruitment to 44 posts of Scientific Officer (SO). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies till February 24, 2022.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link against “Recruitment Advertisement For Scientific Officer (Physics , Chemistry & Biology ) Examination 2021 Dated 30/12/2021” Fill up the form, pay the application fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.