Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has invited applications for recruitment to 1400+ vacancies of Junior Engineer, Junior Assistant and Assistant Engineer. Applicants will be able to apply for the posts on the official website kptcl.karnataka.gov.in from February 7 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 28, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1492 vacancies, of which 599 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer, 360 for Junior Assistant, and 533 for Assistant Engineer, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Here’s the official notice.

Pay Scale

Junior Engineer: Rs 26270 to Rs 65020

Junior Assistant: Rs 20220 to Rs 51640

Assistant Engineer: Rs 41130 to Rs 72920

Application Process

Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies from February 7 through the official website kptcl.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.