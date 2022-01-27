Indian Navy has started accepting online applications from eligible male and female candidates for Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology (IT) and for a four-year B.Tech degree course under the 10+2 (B.Tech) cadet entry scheme (Only for male candidates). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the SSC IT Executive and 10+2 B.Tech is February 10 and February 8, respectively.

Here’s Indian Navy 10+2 (B.TECH) notification 2022.

Here’s Indian Navy SSC IT Executive notification 2022.

Age Limit

For 10+2 B.Tech: Born between January 2, 2003 to July 1, 2005

For SSC IT Executive: Born between July 2, 1997 January 1, 2003

Educational Qualification

For 10+2 B.Tech: Should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent with atleast 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths (PCM) and atleats 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII).

For SSC IT Executive: A candidate must have minimum 60% marks in English in class X or XII and must have qualified one of the MSc/BE/BTech/MTech or MCA with BCA/BSc (Computer Science/ Information Technology).

Vacancy Details

10+2 B.Tech Vacancy

Executive & Technical Post: 30

Education: 5

SSC IT Executive

Executive Branch SSC (X) IT: 50

Selection Process

For 10+2 B.Tech: Call up for Service Selection Board (SSB) will be issued on the basis of JEE (Main) - 2021 All India Rank (AIR) published by NTA. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview.

For SSC IT Executive: Shortlisting of application will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview through e-mail or SMS.

Steps to apply for Join Indian Navy 2022: