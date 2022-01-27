Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (SGPGI) has invited online applications for recruitment to 165 vacancies of Junior Engineer, Stenographer, Medical Physicist, Receptionist, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sgpgims.org.in till February 14, 2022.

The applicants should be between the age of 18 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2021. Candidates can check other eligibility criteria available in the notification below:

Vacancy Details

Medical Physicist: 3

Tutor (College of Nursing): 8

Technical Officer (Sr Perfusion): 3

Medical Social Service Officer Gr.II: 11

Assistant Dietician: 6

Physiotherapist Gr.-I: 11

Pharmacist Gr. III: 14

House Keeper Gr-II: 3

Receptionist: 18

Junior Engineer (Civil): 9

Junior Engineer (Electrical/Electronics): 4

Junior Engineer (Air-conditioning wing): 2

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 2

Data Entry Operator Group - C: 14

Store Keeper Cum Purchase Asstt.: 15

Personal Assistant: 10

Stenographer: 22

Driver (Ordinary Grade): 10

Application Fee

For Group B, C posts: Rs 1,000 for general category candidates, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to candidates from reserved category candidates.

For Group D posts: For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 500, whereas Rs 300 is for reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sgpgims.org.in Click on “Apply Online” against Apply Online: Application form submission against advertisement nos I-34/B to R /Rectt/2021-22 dated 17th November 2021. Register and proceed with application process Upload required documents, fill up the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

