Today, January 29, is the last date to apply for the posts of Executive Officer, Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant on Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) official website psc.ap.gov.in.

Applications are invited online for recruitment to the post of Executive Officer Grade-III in AP Endowments Sub-Service for a total of 60 vacancies (13 Carry forward + 47 Fresh) in the scale of pay of Rs 16,400 to 49,870 under Notification No: 24/2021.

On the other hand, APPSC has notified direct recruitment to 670 posts of Junior Assistant – cum – Computer Assistant in Revenue Department (Group IV Services) under Notification No: 23/2021.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be within the age group of 18 to 42 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification

Executive Officer: Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised Univeristy.

Junior Assistant: Must hold a bachelor’s degree. One should pass the Computer Proficiency Test conducted by District Collector.

Application Fee

Applicant must pay Rs 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 80 towards examination fee. The candidates from reserved category are exempted from payment of examination fee. More details in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Steps to apply for APPSC recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration” Register and login to your profile and apply for the post Fill up the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.