Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started the online applications for recruitment to various posts of Unani Medical Officer (UMO). Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.nic.in till March 1, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 28 UMO vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in Unani Medicine approved by CCIM from a recognised University.

Here’s the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250. The application fee for other category candidates is Rs 500.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mppsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on “Online Application Form - Unani Medical Officer Examination 2021” Register and proceed with application process Fill up the form, pay the application fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.