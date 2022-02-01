The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional result for round-1 of NEET-UG 2021 counselling. Registered candidates can check the provisional allotment at the official website mcc.nic.in.

The earlier provisional result released on January 27 was withdrawn due to a legal matter. “...the earlier provisional result which was uploaded on MCC website on 27.01.2022 and was withdrawn in compliance to the order issued in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & Ors. Vs. UoI & Ors. before the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras may be treated ‘Null & Void’,” the notice said.

Moreover, MCC will announce the final result of the NEET-UG round 1 seat allotment today.

Steps to check NEET UG counselling result:

Visit official website mcc.nic.in Go to UG counselling and click on the online registration link Login using NEET UG Roll Number and Password The NEET UG provisional result will appear on screen Download and check Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check NEET UGround 1 provisional resultr.

The MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds — AIQ Round1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round for allotment of Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) seats to the eligible and qualified candidates under 15% All India Quota in participating Government Medical/Dental Colleges of the country.