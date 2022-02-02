Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the hall tickets for Chhattisgarh State Service or PCS Exam 2021 today, January 2. Registered candidates can download their admit card from Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in using their login details.

The Commission will conduct the Chhattisgarh PCS preliminary exam 2021 on February 13, 2022. The CGPSC Main exam will be held on May 26, 27, 28 and 29.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 171 posts in various state government departments.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM -2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round. The preliminary exam will consist of two compulsory papers - general studies and aptitude test - and will comprise of objective type multiple-choice questions with a negative marking of 0.33 for every wrong answer. The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.