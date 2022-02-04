Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release ICSE and ISC semester 1 exam result on February 7 at 10.00 AM. Students of Class 10 and 12 standards can check and download their result from the Council’s website cisce.org.

The result of the ICSE, ISC Year 2021-2022 Semester 1 will be Examinations will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the Council, on the Website of the Council and through SMS, reads the notice.

Candidates can receive the results through SMS by typing his/her Unique ID in the ‘New Message’ box: ICSE/ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID) and send the message to the number: 09248082883

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the result

Log in to CISCE career portal Click on Semester 1 result link Fill in the required details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The Council has made provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the Council’s website www.cisce.org by paying the charges of Rs 1000 per paper (ICSE) and Rs 1000 per subject (ISC). In addition, the provision to apply for recheck of the results by the Head of the School through the CAREERS Portal will also be available.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.