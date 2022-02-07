UPSC IFS Main admit card 2021 released; here’s download link
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website upsconline.nic.in.
The UPSC IFS Main 2021 will be held from February 27 to March 6 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The examination will be conducted at various cities including Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair and Shimla.
Here’s UPSC IFS Main 2021 exam timetable.
Steps to download UPSC IFS Main admit card:
- Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in
- Go to ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’
- Click on the download link for IFS Main
- Login using Registration Id/Roll Number and Date Of Birth
- The UPSC ESE admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a print for future reference
Here’s direct link to download UPSC IFS admit card 2022.
UPSC IFS Mains 2021 schedule
|Date & Day
|Forenoon Session (9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)
|Afternoon Session (2.00 to 5.00 PM)
|27-02-2022 (Sunday)
|General English
|General Knowledge
|28-02-2022 (Monday)
|No paper ( Rest day )
|No paper ( Rest day )
|01-03-2022 (Tuesday)
|Mathematics Paper-I/Statistics Paper-I
|Mathematics Paper-II/Statistics Paper-II
|02-03-2022 (Wednesday)
|Physics Paper- I/Zoology Paper -I
|Physics Paper- II/Zoology Paper –II
|03-03-2022 (Thursday)
|Chemistry Paper- IGeology Paper- I
|Chemistry Paper- IIGeology Paper -II
|04-03-2022 (Friday)
|Agriculture Paper- I/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper- I
|Agriculture Paper- II/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper- II
|05-03-2022 (Saturday)
|Forestry Paper- I
|Forestry Paper -II
|06-03-2022 (Sunday)
|Agricultural Engineering Paper –I /Civil Engineering Paper –I /Chemical Engineering Paper –I /Mechanical Engineering Paper –I/Botany Paper- I/
|Agricultural Engineering Paper –II/Civil Engineering Paper –II/Chemical Engineering Paper –II/Mechanical Engineering -Paper IIBotany Paper- II/