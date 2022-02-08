Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam calendar for March 2022. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

“The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will hold examination for the various post codes of various Departments, GNCTD through online mode i.e. Computer Based Test,” reads the notification.

Detailed instructions regarding online examination and downloading of e-admit cards will be given shortly on the official website of the Board. Name of examination centre and date of examination and timing shall be mentioned in the E- Admit Card.

As per the schedule, DSSSB will conduct the exams for Assistant Teacher (Primary) posts on various days between March 7 and 30. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 554 posts of Assistant Teacher Primary under Advt 02/2021.

On the other hand, exams for various posts advertised under Advt 01/2021 between March 8 and 23. These posts include Assistant Engineer, Security Supervisor, Draftsman Grade I, JE, Pharmacist, Assistant Director, Laboratory Attendant and Carpenter.

Here’s direct link to DSSSB exam calendar March 2022.