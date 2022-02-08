Staff Health Society, Bihar (SHSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Specialist Doctor. Interested candidates can apply on SHSB’s official website statehealthsocietybihar.org till February 28 upto 6.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 207 posts.

Vacancy Details

MD Medicine/Physician: 70

ENT Surgeon: 41

Ophthalmologist: 28

Dermatologist: 35

Psychiatrist: 33

Candidates applying for the vacancies should not be more than the age of 55 years as on January 1, 2022. More details regarding educational qualification, pay scale, reservation policy and others, candidates can check the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The male candidates from unreserved/EWS/BC/MBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to other category male and female (all category) applicants.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website statehealthsocietybihar.org On the homepage, click on “Advertisement for the post of Specialist Doctor aginst Advt. No. 01/2022” Now click on the application link under “Advertisement for the post of Specialist Doctor against Advt. No. 01/2022” Register and proceed with application process Fill up the form, pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.