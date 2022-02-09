today, February 9 is the last date to apply for MPPSC State Forest Service Exam 2021 on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. Applicants will be able to make corrections to their applications till February 11 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per correction.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 24, 2022. The Commission will release admit card on April 15, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 63 posts, of which 8 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests, 40 for Forest Ranger, and 15 for Project Manager.

The minimum age limit is 21 years. The upper age limit for the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests 40 years, whereas 33 years is for Forest Ranger and Project Manager posts. Candidates can check other details including educational qualification, pay scale, and other eligibility criteria available in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the link available against “Recruitment Advertisement for State Forest Service Examination 2021 Dated 22/12/2021” Fill up the form, pay the application fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.