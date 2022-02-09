The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the admit card for Grade A (Assistant Manager) recruitment exam 2022. Registered applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website sebi.gov.in.

The SEBI Grade A phase-1 online exam will be held on February 20, followed by the phase 2 online exam on March 20 and April 3.

SEBI had notified a total 120 vacancies for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) in General Stream (80 posts), Legal Stream (16), Information Technology Stream (14), Research Stream (7) and Official Language Stream (3).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sebi.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Careers’ link Click on “SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2022 - Download of Call Letter for Phase I” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Grade A Phase I admit card.

Selection Process

Mode of selection shall be a three-stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.