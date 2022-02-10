Join Indian Navy 2022: Applications close today for 10+2 BTech and SSC IT Executive, link here
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Indian Navy will close the online applications window today for eligible male and female candidates to apply for Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology (IT) and for a four-year B.Tech degree course under the 10+2 (B.Tech) cadet entry scheme (Only for male candidates). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Here’s Indian Navy 10+2 (B.TECH) notification 2022.
Here’s Indian Navy SSC IT Executive notification 2022.
Age Limit
For 10+2 B.Tech: Born between January 2, 2003 to July 1, 2005
For SSC IT Executive: Born between July 2, 1997 January 1, 2003
Educational Qualification
For 10+2 B.Tech: Should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent with atleast 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths (PCM) and atleats 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII).
For SSC IT Executive: A candidate must have minimum 60% marks in English in class X or XII and must have qualified one of the MSc/BE/BTech/MTech or MCA with BCA/BSc (Computer Science/ Information Technology).
Vacancy Details
10+2 B.Tech Vacancy
- Executive & Technical Post: 30
- Education: 5
SSC IT Executive
- Executive Branch SSC (X) IT: 50
Selection Process
For 10+2 B.Tech: Call up for Service Selection Board (SSB) will be issued on the basis of JEE (Main) - 2021 All India Rank (AIR) published by NTA. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview.
For SSC IT Executive: Shortlisting of application will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview through e-mail or SMS.
Steps to apply for Join Indian Navy 2022:
- Visit official website joinindiannavy.gov.in
- Go to ‘Register’ and complete registration of profile
- Apply for the course, fill form and upload documents
- Pay the fee (if any) and submit form
- Download and take a printout for future reference.