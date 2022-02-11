Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 exam 2020. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in using their roll number and password.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till February 15, 2022 upto 6.00 PM by paying the fee of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged.

Representations received after 6.00 PM on 15.02.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances, reads the notice. Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 was conducted by the Commission from January 28 to 29 at different centres all over the country.

Direct link to the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2020” Click on the answer key link Key in you login detail and submit Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

