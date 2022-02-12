Staff Health Society, Bihar (SHSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer (CHO). Interested candidates can apply on SHSB’s official website statehealthsocietybihar.org till March 3 upto 6.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4050 posts. The community Health Officer (CHO) will get remuneration of Rs 25,000/- per month Honorarium PLUS performance based incentive upto a sum of Rs 15,000/- per month based on indicators subject to the approval of National Health Mission, Government of India.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for unreserved category is 42yrs. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc, (Nursing)/Post Basia B.Sc. (Nursing) / with Inlegrated curriculum of Certificate course in Community Health (CCH). More details in the notification.

Application Fee

Application fee is Rs 500 only for UR, BC, MBC & EWS candidates and for SC/ST of Bihar domicile and Female and Divine Body candidates of all categories is Rs 250 only.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website statehealthsocietybihar.org On the homepage, click on “Applications invited for the post of recruitment of Community Health Oflicer (on contractual basis) at Health & Wellness Centre under National Health Mission against Advt. No. 02/2022” Click on the Online Application link Register and proceed with application process Fill up the details, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.