The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the result of the Junior Engineer (Civil) screening test 2021. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website apsc.nic.in.

A total of 196 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification (DV) round at the office of Assam Police Service Commission, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22. The schedule for DV will be notified shortly.

The Commission conducted the screening test on October 31 (Sunday) in an OMR-based written test for a total of 3823 candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 171 posts of JE Civil under the Public Health Engineering Department, Assam.

