Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the model answer keys of Chhattisgarh State Service or PCS Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer key from Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The Commission conducted the Chhattisgarh PCS preliminary exam 2021 on February 13. The answer keys has been released for both papers.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key by submitting representations online at the special link given on the official website till February 21.

CGPSC will examine the objections through experts and prepare the final answer key, based on which the Prelim exam result will be prepared.

Here’s direct link to CGPSC PCS Prelims answer key 2021.

The CGPSC PCS exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 171 posts in various state government departments.

The selection process will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round. The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam. The CGPSC Main exam will be held on May 26, 27, 28 and 29.