RSMSSB has announced the provisional list of the candidates qualified in Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Exam 2021. Candidates can download their result from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the shortlisted candidates are required to appear for the document verification on February 24, 2022.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘News & Notifications’ section Click on ‘Agriculture Supervisor 2021 : List of Provisional Candidate” The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

