Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Unani Medical Officer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till February 16, 2022.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application form from February 17 to 21.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 19 UMO vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 22 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in Unani Medicine. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to all other candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” tab under Latest section Click on the Unani Medical Officer link Now click on registration link, create profile then login to apply for the post Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.