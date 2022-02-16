Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the objection deadline against the answer key released for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 exam 2020. Candidates will now be able to raise objections on the official website ssc.nic.in till February 17, 2022 upto 6.00 PM.

The applicants will have to paying the fee of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged.

Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 was conducted by the Commission from January 28 to 29 at different centres all over the country.

Steps to raise objections

Visit official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on objection window Enter the login details and click on submit Raise the objection and make the payment Submit and take a printout for future reference

