The Central Recruitment Board of Meghalaya Police has released the admit cards for the recruitment examination to be conducted for various posts of Constable, MPRO, and others. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website megpolice.gov.in using their unique reference number and date of birth.

The Meghalaya Police Constable written exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on February 26 and 27, 2022 in both the Eastern and Western Range. The list of candidates eligible to appear in the written exam, centre-wise, date-wise and shift-wise has also been uploaded on the official website.

Written Examination/Trade Test for the post of Driver Constable (DC), Fireman (FM), Driver Fireman (DFM), and Follower will be intimated in due course of time.

“In view of the situation posed by Covid-19 pandemic, candidates appearing for the Written Examination should produce final vaccination certificate or Covid Negative RT-PCR Report valid for 72 hours at the time of the written examination,” reads the notification.

Here’s Meghalaya Police exam 2022 notice.

List of eligible candidates from Eastern Range.

List of eligible candidates from Western Range.

Steps to download Meghalaya Police admit card:

Visit the official website megpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Online Admit Cards for Written Examination of AB/UB Group in both Eastern Range’ Click on the admit card link Enter Candidate Reference No and Date of Birth and hit download button The Meghalaya Police admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download Meghalaya Police admit card 2022.