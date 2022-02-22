Eastern Coalfields Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Mining Sirdar, T & S Gr. ‘C’. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website easterncoal.gov.in till March 10, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 313 Mining Sirdar vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidate must not be below 18 years and should not be more than 30 years of age as on February 20, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Applicants should have passed 10+2 or equivalent. Valid Mining Sirdarship Certificate of Competency from DGMS, valid Gas Testing Certificate and valid First Aid Certificate. More details in the notification below.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1000, whereas candidates from SC/ST, Ex-Servicemen and women candidate are exempted from payment of the fee.

Selection Process

Candidates will undergo an Online Computer Based Test (CBT) comprising of total 50 Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) carrying 01 mark each on Concerned Subject. The provisional merit list shall be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in written test (Computer Based Test) subject to the Scrutiny of eligibility documents at the time of Initial Medical Examination (IME).

Finally, selected candidates will have to undergo Initial Medical Examination (IME) by company’s own doctors & the findings thereon will be final. Those who will be found unfit, will be disqualified for employment.

Application Process

Visit the website of Eastern Coalfields Limited (http://www.easterncoal.gov.in) and Click on the link of “Apply” given in the “Recruitment” Section of the Website. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.