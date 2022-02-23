Bank of Baroda has invited online application process for recruitment on Regular/ Contractual basis for Fraud Risk & Risk Management Departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofbaroda.in till March 15.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 42 vacancies for the posts of Head/ Deputy Head, Senior Manager and Manager. Contractual Engagement will be for a period of 5 years, with a periodic performance review. The term of engagement may be extended at the option of the Bank.

Here’s Bank of Baroda recruitment 2022 notification.

Age Limit

For Head/ Dy. Head: 32 to 55 years

For Senior Manager: 27 to 40 years

For Manager: 24 to 34 years

Selection process

Selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

Application Fee

Candidates from general/ EWS/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PWD category and women candidates.

Steps to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under career tab Click on “Apply Now” under Recruitment for various positions on Regular/ Contractual basis for Fraud Risk & Risk Management Departments Fill up the application form, select post, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply.