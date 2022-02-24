Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) ha released the admit card for the Computer Based Type Test (Skill Test) Phase 2nd for the post of Election Assistant (Junior Scale), ((Chief Electoral Officer, J&K) Election Department), UT Cadre. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in using their application ID and date of birth.

The type test (Skill Test) of Phase 2nd will be conducted on February 28, 2022 onwards at NIELIT, Jammu (formerly DOEACC, an Institution Under Ministry of Comm. & IT, Govt of India), University Campus, Jammu and NIELIT (formerly DOEACC), Old Airport Road, Rangreth, Budgam respectively.

The candidates will not be permitted entry into Type test venue without the Admit Card and a valid photo identity which shows the photo clearly. Please again note that apart from Admit Card, the candidates shall be required to produce a photo identity card (Aadhar/Voter Identity Card / Driving License / Passport / Pan Card / Ration Card / Student Identity Card / Identity Card Issued by Competent Authority) as proof of your identity at the time of the exam, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Advt 04/2020 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

