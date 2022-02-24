Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will conduct the board examinations for class 10 (Matriculation) and class 12 (Intermediate) from March 24 in offline mode by following Covid-19 protocols. As per media reports, this year, around eight lakh students would write the exam papers in Class 10 and 12 in the state. The number of students appearing in both examinations will be higher than the previous year.

The examination will be conducted in two sittings — Class 10 examination will be conducted in the first sitting and Class 12 exams will be held in second sitting.

As per a report by Indian Express, JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said that we are all prepared for taking the board examinations for class 10 and class 12 from March 24. The examination will take place in offline mode. However, all Covid guidelines including social distancing and wearing mask will be ensured at the examination places.”

The offline exam will take place after 2020. Earlier, the Council had to cancel the examinations due to outbreak of Covid-19. The students were promoted on the basis of their performance in Class 9th and 11th.

