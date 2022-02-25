Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to Specialist Cadre Officer posts on regular basis at the State Bank of India (SBI). Candidates can apply for the vacancies through the application link provided on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The SBI recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 48 vacancies, of which 15 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) and 33 for Assistant Manager (Routing and Switching).

The online exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on March 20, 2022. Applicants will be able to download the call letter from March 5 onwards.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit to apply for the vacancies is 40 years as on August 31, 2021.

Educational Qualification: First Division in Bachlor’s Degree (Full Time) in any stream. (minimum 60% marks from any recognised University).

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Online Written Examination cum Interview.

Here’s SBI recruitment 2022 official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas candidates from SC/ST/PWD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for SBI recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” under RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN STATE BANK OF INDIA ON REGULAR BASIS Login and proceed with application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.