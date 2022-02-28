Today, February 28 is the last date to apply for various posts for deployment in Government Hospital in Delhi/NCR/Jhajjar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 100 vacancies which includes 51 posts of Medical Lab Technologist, 22 Radiographer, 14 Lab Attendant, 8 Patient Care Coordinator and 1 Phlebotomist.

Here’s BECIL recruitment 2022.

Eligibility criteria

Radiographer: B.Sc (Hons.) in Radiography or B.Sc. Radiography 3-year course. The age limit is 45 years.

B.Sc (Hons.) in Radiography or B.Sc. Radiography 3-year course. The age limit is 45 years. Medical Lab Technologist: B.Sc. (MLT) from a Government recognized University/Institute with two year of experience in the relevant field.

B.Sc. (MLT) from a Government recognized University/Institute with two year of experience in the relevant field. Patient Care Coordinator: Full Time Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences (preferred) or Bachelor’s Degree in any field. : At least one year experience in a hospital. The age limit is 35 years.

Full Time Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences (preferred) or Bachelor’s Degree in any field. : At least one year experience in a hospital. The age limit is 35 years. Phlebotomist: Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Laboratory Technologists/Medical Laboratory Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology).

Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Laboratory Technologists/Medical Laboratory Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology). Lab Attendant: 10+2 with Science Experience and two year experience in relevant field.

Application fee

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category. Rs 500 extra is applicable for every additional post applied.

Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022: