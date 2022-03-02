Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for the post of Lekha Lipik. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upenergy.in.

A total of 488 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the skill test. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 102 Lekha Lipik vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Result” Click on “DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST OF “LEKHA LIPIK” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 06/VSA/2020/LL” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.