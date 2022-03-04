Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for recruitment to different posts on contract basis for deployment in Office of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till March 11.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 86 vacancies which includes 41 posts of Technical Assistant/ Technician, 34 Medical Record Technician, 3 Lab Attendant Gr. II, 6 Cashier, 1 Radiographic Technician Grade-I and 1 Senior Mechanic.

Here’s BECIL recruitment 2022 AIIMS Bhopal notification.

Eligibility criteria

Technical Assistant/ Technician : B.Sc. in OT techniques or equivalent with 5 years’ experience in the concerned field. The age limit is 25-35 years.



B.Sc. in OT techniques or equivalent with 5 years’ experience in the concerned field. The age limit is 25-35 years. Medical Record Technician : B.Sc. (Medical Records) OR 10+2 (Science) with at least 6 months Diploma/Certificate course in Medical Record Keeping and 2 years’ experience in Medical Record Keeping in a Hospital set up. Ability to use computers-Hands on experience in office applications, spreadsheets and presentations. Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi. The age limit is 18-30 years.



B.Sc. (Medical Records) OR 10+2 (Science) with at least 6 months Diploma/Certificate course in Medical Record Keeping and 2 years’ experience in Medical Record Keeping in a Hospital set up. Ability to use computers-Hands on experience in office applications, spreadsheets and presentations. Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi. The age limit is 18-30 years. Cashier: Degree in Commerce and (i) At least 3 years’ Experience of handling accounts work of a Government organization. (ii) Proficiency in Computer application. The age limit is 21-30 years.



Degree in Commerce and (i) At least 3 years’ Experience of handling accounts work of a Government organization. (ii) Proficiency in Computer application. The age limit is 21-30 years. Radiographic Technician Grade-I : B.Sc. (Hons) (3 yrs. course) in Radiography OR Diploma in Radiography with 2 yrs. experience. The age limit is 21-35 years.



B.Sc. (Hons) (3 yrs. course) in Radiography OR Diploma in Radiography with 2 yrs. experience. The age limit is 21-35 years. Lab Attendant Gr-II: 10+2 with Science Experience, Diploma in Medical Lab Technology and two year experience in relevant field. The age limit is 18-27 years.



10+2 with Science Experience, Diploma in Medical Lab Technology and two year experience in relevant field. The age limit is 18-27 years. Senior Mechanic: A) Matriculation or equivalent B) ITI/Diploma certificate in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning. The age limit is 18-40 years.

Application fee

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category. Rs 500 extra is applicable for every additional post applied.

Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022: