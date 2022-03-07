Today is the last day to register online or the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2022 conducted by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE). Candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tbjee.nic.in.

The TJEE 2022 exam will be conducted on April 27 in various shifts — Physics & Chemistry (11.00 AM to 12.30 PM), Biology (1.30 PM to 2.15 PM) and Mathematics (2.45 PM to 3.30 PM). The examination will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala.

Candidates seeking admission to Engineering/ Technological Degree Courses (Group-A) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and those seeking admission to various Degree Courses of Veterinary/ Agricultural/ Fisheries, Paramedical and others (Group-B) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Candidates desiring to take chances in both of the above groups (Group-C) will have to appear in all four subjects, reads the notice.

Here’s TJEE 2022 official notification.

Application Fee

The male candidates from general category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 550, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category. All Female and BPL (male and female) candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 350.

Steps to apply for TJEE 2022:

Visit the official website tbjee.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2022” Register and proceed with application process Fill up the form, and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for TJEE 2022.