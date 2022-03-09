The National Medical Commission has scrapped the upper age limit for candidates appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET-UG.

According to a letter shared by ANI on Twitter, the NMC Secretary Dr Pulkesh Kumar said the Commission has decided there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. The Secretary has asked the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET UG exam, to amend the Information Bulletin for this year’s exam.

Earlier, the upper age limit for NEET UG was 25 years as on the date of examination with a relaxation of 5 years for the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC-NCL category and PwBD Candidates.

Kumar said the process for official notification to suitably amend the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 to scarp the upper age limit has been initiated.

NTA is yet to issue the official notification for NEET-UG 2022.

NEET UG is a national uniform entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses in colleges across the country under the all-India quota.