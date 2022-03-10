The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will today, March 10 conclude the online appliccation process for recruitment to Divisional and District cadre posts of Junior Assistants. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB has advertised a total of 89 posts of which 34 are Junior Assistants and 55 Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operators.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit is 40 years for unreserved category and 43 for reserved ones as of January 1, 2022.

Educational qualification: Graduate from a recognised university.

Here’s JKSSB 01/2022 recruitment advertisement.

Selection process

JKSSB will conduct a Skill Test of 20 points and a written exam (objective type MCQ) of 80 points to shortlist candidates.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for JKSSB recruitment 2022:

Visit official website ssbjk.org.in Click on the apply link for Advt 01 of 2022 Sign up and create a profile to register Login and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for JKSSB recruitment 2022.