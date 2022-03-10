Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) has released the result of Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 today, March 10. Candidates can download their result from the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in using their login details.

Score cards will be available for download from March 14, 2022 onwards.



“Portal will display Part-A marks for all candidates who appeared for UCEED 2022. Part-B score, Rank(s) and total marks obtained will not be displayed for the candidates who have not qualified in UCEED 2022,” reads the notification.

The UCEED 2022 exam was conducted on January 23 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon. UCEED is a national-level entrance test for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. The examination is conducted for the duration of 3 hours.

Steps to download UCEED result 2022

Visit the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/ Click on UCEED 2022 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

