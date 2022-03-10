The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admission letter of preliminary examination for the post of Civil Defense Instructor/Senior Store Inspector today, March 10. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 14 from 10.30 AM to 11.30 AM in computer based recruitment examination (CBRE). The applicants are required to report at 9.00 AM. The exam will consist of 100 marks. There is negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

“Protocol of COVID-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, and wear of three layer mask must be adhered to during examination,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admission Letter of preliminary examination for the post of Civil Defense Instructor/Senior Store Inspector” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.