Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Inspector of Statistics under Transformation and Development Department. Candidates can check and download the exam schedule from official website at apsc.nic.in.

The screening test (OMG and Conventional) will be conducted on April 2 and 3, 2022. The list of eligible candidates will be released on March 21 and the e-admit card shall be uploaded on Commission’s official website from March 23 onwards.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 45 vacancies.

Here's the official notice.

Screening Test Schedule Day and Date Forenoon Afternoon April 2

(Saturday) — General Knowledge

(OMR Type)

(1.00 PM to 3.00 PM) April 3

(Sunday) English

(Essay, Comprehension, Precis, and Drafting)

(Conventional Type)

(9.00 AM to 12 noon) Economics/Statistics/Mathematics(Conventional Type)

(1.30 PM to 4.30 PM)



Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

