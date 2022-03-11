APSC recruitment 2021: Exam dates released for Inspector of Statistics posts, details here
Candidates can check and download the exam schedule from official website at apsc.nic.in.
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Inspector of Statistics under Transformation and Development Department. Candidates can check and download the exam schedule from official website at apsc.nic.in.
The screening test (OMG and Conventional) will be conducted on April 2 and 3, 2022. The list of eligible candidates will be released on March 21 and the e-admit card shall be uploaded on Commission’s official website from March 23 onwards.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 45 vacancies.
Screening Test Schedule
|Day and Date
|Forenoon
|Afternoon
| April 2
(Saturday)
|—
| General Knowledge
(OMR Type)
(1.00 PM to 3.00 PM)
| April 3
(Sunday)
| English
(Essay, Comprehension, Precis, and Drafting)
(Conventional Type)
(9.00 AM to 12 noon)
| Economics/Statistics/Mathematics(Conventional Type)
(1.30 PM to 4.30 PM)
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.