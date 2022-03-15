Rajasthan High Court has released the model answer key of the written examination conducted for recruitment to the post of Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant and Clerk Grade II. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website hcraj.nic.in.

The examination was conducted on March 13, 2022. Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from March 16 to 23 upto 5.00 PM.

“Any of the candidates, who has objection(s) regarding the answer(s) mentioned in Model Answer Key, may upload his/her objection(s) with the authentic proof, on the official website of this Court i.e. www.hcrai.nic.in by entering his/her User Name, Password & Captcha Code, from 16.03.2022 (from 01:00 pm) to 23.03.2022 (Up to 05:00 pm). The candidate has to pay online fee of Rs 100 per question for filling objection(s),” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1760 vacancies for all the three positions. The application process commenced on March 30th and concluded on April 27th, 2020.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in/hcraj/ On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” tab Click on “Recruitment JrJAs for RHC JAs for RSLSA and DLSAs and Clerks Grade II for RSJA and District Courts 2020Translator, 2020” Now click on “Model Answer Key of question paper of all the series regarding Written Test for Recruitment to the post of JrJAs JAs Clerks Grade II 2020” The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates must appear for a written test as part of the selection process. The written exam will consist of Hindi, English, and General Knowledge questions for 300 marks and for a 2-hour duration. The candidates who clear the exam will appear for a typing test on computer in Hindi and English after which a merit list will be released and final selection will be made.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.