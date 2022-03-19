The High Court of Judicature at Patna has invited online applications for recruitment to Computer Operator cum Typist post. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in till April 7, 2022.

The last date for making online fee payment is April 9 and the date of examination will be notified later. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 30 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must not be below 18 years of age and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on the 1st January, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable to reserved category candidates and female applicants.

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University/ Institution. Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s course in Computer Application. Certificate in Typing proficiency of 40 words per minute in English and 30 words per minute in Hindi.

Direct link to the notification.

Examination Fee

Unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OH category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab Click on “Computer Operator-cum-Typist Recruitment Examination - 2022” Click on “Apply Online” Register and proceed with application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of written test followed by Computer Typing Test (English and Hindi) and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.