The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for physical tests for the posts of Constables/Lady Constables. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Constable PMT & PET will commence on and from March 28. The e-Admit Cards can be downloaded on keying of Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth.

Candidates who have qualified the written exam are eligible to appear for the PMT and PET. The result of the WB Police Constable prelims result was declared on March 11.

Here’s WB Police Constable PMT/PET notice.

Steps to download WB Police admit card 2022:

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ — ‘Get Details’ for Constable post Click on the admit card link Enter Application No and Date Of Birth and submit The WB Police SI admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WB Police Constable admit card 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 7,440 posts of Constable and 1,192 posts of Lady Constable in the WB Police. Online applications were invited in January and February last year..

The posts will be filled up on basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination, followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.