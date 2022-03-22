ECGC Limited has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officers (PO) in cadre of Executive Officers in ECGC Ltd. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.ecgc.in till April 20, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 75 Probationary Officers vacancies.

Important Dates

Commencement of online registration: March 21

Last date to register: April 20

Download of call letters for Pre-Exam Training: April 25

Pre- Examination Training for SC/ST: First and second week of May

Download of call letters for online written examination: First week of May

Online written examination: May 29

Declaration of result of online written examination: June 15 to 19

Interview: July/August

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on March 21, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A Degree of Graduation in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet/Degree Certificate establishing that he/she is a graduate and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Direct link to the notification.

Application Fees

The application fee for SC/ST/PWBD candidates is Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to candidates from all other categories.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ecgc.in On the homepage, click on PO 2022 application link Click on “Link for application for online registration” available under Recruitment of Probationary Officers FY 2022-23 Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for PO vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.