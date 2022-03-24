MCC NEET UG mop up result out; here’s direct link
The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the final result of NEET UG counselling 2021 round 2 seat allotment.
The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the result of NEET UG counselling 2021 mop-up round seat allotment. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check the seat allotment result on the official website mcc.nic.in.
The online registration for NEET-UG counselling mop-up round was conducted from March 10 to 20. Students who have been allotted seats have to report to the college/institute between March 24 and 29 to secure admission.
Here’s NEET UG counselling 2021 schedule.
Steps to check MCC NEET UG mop up result:
- Visit the official website mcc.nic.in
- Go to UG counselling and click on the online registration link
- Click on ‘FINAL RESULT UG MOP-UP ROUND UG 2021’
- The NEET UG mop up result will appear on screen
- Download and check.
Here’s direct link to NEET UG mop up allotment result.
The MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds — AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round for allotment of Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) seats to the eligible and qualified candidates under 15% All India Quota in participating Government Medical/Dental Colleges of the country.