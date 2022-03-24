Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has revised the exam date of the Combined Sub Engineer exam 2018. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on April 3. However, the exam date has been postponed due to “unavoidable reasons”, the Commission said.

The UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer exam will now be held on April 16 (Sunday). Candidates will be notified about the release of their admit cards on the official website very soon.

The UPSSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 1477 posts of Junior Engineer, Computer and Foreman.

Here’s UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer exam notice.