Today, March 25 is the last date to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022). Eligible candidates can register on the official website nbe.edu.in. The edit window will open from March 29 to April 7, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 will now be conducted on May 21 (09.00 AM to 12.30 PM) as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022. The admit card will be issued on May 16. The result is expected to be declared by June 20.

Here’s NEET PG 2022 Information Brochure.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must have an MBBS degree (provisional or permanent) certificate issued by an institute recognised by the Medical Council of India to be eligible for NEET PG 2022. They must also have a similar registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council. NEET PG 2022 aspirants must also have completed a year’s internship on or before May 31, 2022.

Exam Fee

The exam fee for General, OBC and EWS categories is Rs 4250 and for SC, ST, PwD is Rs 3250.

Steps to register for NEET PG 2022:

Visit official website nbe.edu.in Go to NEET PG 2022 section and click on application link Click on New Registration and complete registration Fill the Application Form and upload documents Choose exam city, pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for NEET PG 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.