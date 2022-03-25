PSEB date sheet 2022: Class 10th, 12th exam schedule released at pseb.ac.in
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the date sheet of Term 2 examination for Class 10th and 12th. Candidates can check and download the date sheet from the official website pseb.ac.in.
The Term 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted in April. As per a report by NDTV, the board examination for Class 10th is scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 19 and the Class 12th Term 2 exams will be held from April 22 to May 23.
Steps to download the date sheet
- Visit the official website pseb.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on “Date Sheet” link available under Important Links
- Now click on Class 10th, Class 12th date sheet link
- The date sheet will appear on the screen
- Check and download the date sheet
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.