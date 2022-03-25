Anna University has announced the exam dates for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule at its official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET exam is conducted by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree progammes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/ MArch/ MPlan.

The online registration process for TANCET 2022 will commence soon. The Information Brochure will also be released in the coming days.

The exam fee for each programme of TANCET 2022 is Rs 400 for SC/SCA/ST candidates (belonging to TN) and Rs 800 for others.

TANCET 2022 exam schedule: