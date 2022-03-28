Bank Note Press, Dewas will close the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Junior Technicians. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bnpdewas.spmcil.com.

The BNP Junior Technician online examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in April/May 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 81 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for tthe post of Junior Technician (Ink Factory), 19 for Junior Technician (Printing), and 2 for Junior Technician (Electrical/ IT).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for the post of Junior Technician is 25 years.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Technician (Ink Factory): Full Time ITI certificate in Dyestuff Technology/ Paint Technology/ Surface Coating Technology/ Printing Ink Technology/ Printing Technology alongwith one year NAC certificate from NCVT.

Junior Technician (Printing): Full time ITI certificate in Printing Trade viz Litho Offset Machine Minder, Letter Press Machine Minder, Offset Printing, Platemaking, Elecroplating, Full time ITI Course in Platemaker-cum-Impositor, Hand Composing alongwith one year NAC certificate from NCVT.

Junior Technician (Electrical/IT): Full time ITI certificate in Electrical, Electronics alongwith one year NAC certificate from NCVT.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the online (objective type) examination to be. The exam will be held for the duration 120 minutes and consist of 125 marks.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 200 intimation charges are applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Ex-SM/PwD category.

Steps to apply for BNP Jr Technician recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website bnpdewas.spmcil.com Go to ‘Career’ section and click on the apply link Click on ‘new registration’ and register using personal details Fill application form, upload documents Pay application fee and submit form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Junior Technician posts.