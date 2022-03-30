Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Tripura Civil Service, Grade II and Tripura Police Service, Grade II, Group A Gazetted under GA (P&T) Department, Govt. of Tripura. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till April 30 upto 5.30 PM.

The TPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are in Tripura Civil Service and 10 in Tripura Police Service.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on March 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor degree from a recognised university. Knowledge of Bengali/English/Kokborok language is desired.

Recruitment Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/BPL Card Holders/Physically Handicapped candidates. More details in the notification.

Here’s TPSC TCS 2022 official notification.

Selection Process

The examination will be held in three successive stages namely — Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Personality Test. The Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Personality Test will carry 200 marks, 800 marks, and 100 marks respectively.

Steps to apply for TPSC TCS 2022:

Visit official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in Go to ‘Online application’ — click on apply link for Tripura Civil Service Fill in personal information to generate OTP Register and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for TPSC Tripura Civil Service exam 2022.