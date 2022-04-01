The National Testing Agency (NTA) has deferred the application deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022. Applicants will now be able to register on the official website dbt.nta.ac.in till April 3, 2022.

Candidates will be able to make changes till April 7, 2022.

“The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction period,” reads the notice.

The NTA GAT-B/BET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on April 23 in a computer-based test for the duration of 3 hours each. The GAT-B paper will be held from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and the BET paper will be conducted from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. Details of the examination centres will be notified in the admit card.

The GAT-B/BET is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

Candidates are advised to read the GAT-B/BET 2022 Information Brochure for eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details below:

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1200 for one test (GAT-B or BET-2022) and Rs 2400 for both tests. Candidates from SC/ST/PwD category will have to pay Rs 600 for one test and Rs 1200 for both tests.

Steps to register for NTA GAT-B/BET 2022

Visit the official website dbt.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “GAT-B & BET 2022 Registration” link Register and create login credentials Login and fill the online application Upload the required documents Pay the applicable fee and submit form Download and take a printout for future reference

